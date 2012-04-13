ABC’s “Live! With Kelly” unveils new set in NYC

After recently completing a new street-side WABC news studio a block away, ABC revealed a new set April 9 for the post-Regis Philbin version of Live with Kelly, the successor to the popular morning show starring Kelly Ripa.

The new studio is the biggest update the set has gotten since ”Live!“ became nationally syndicated in 1988, its production company said. The new set has a “contemporary downtown-style loft” and features earthy materials such as wood and stone finish with a golden palette with punches of color.

Additions to the new set include larger spaces for performances and demo segments and a new lighting system with LED fixtures. In the rear of the studio is a long, panoramic video display.

No information was provided on who designed or built the set. However, it appears similar to the set designed by WABC next door. That set was designed by Bryan Higgason, senior set designer at ClickSpring Design in New York City. The LED lighting in the news studio was by Color Kinetics, a Philips company.

Along with the new set, Live! With Kelly is bringing in a series of co-hosts to join Kelly Ripa on the newly formatted show.