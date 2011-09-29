Genelec shows latest addition to DSP range of audio monitors

Genelec featured the 1238CF, the company’s newest addition to its DSP range of monitors, at IBC2011.

The 1238CF is a three-way monitor designed for a wide range of professional applications requiring excellence in audio monitoring. The 1238CF is also compatible with proprietary Genelec Loudspeaker Manager (GLM) control software and can be combined with Genelec 8200/7200 Series products in the same control network.

The automatic control and calibration functionality provided by the GLM software with the Genelec AutoCal algorithm allows for precise matching of the loudspeaker system to different acoustic conditions with a few mouse clicks.

The rugged amplifier unit is mounted into the enclosure with vibration isolators that also act as quick release hinges making maintenance operations easy and straightforward.