Pandora International debuts PLUTO image processing

Pandora International introduced its PLUTO image processing system, which is designed to run various applications for post production and production workflows, at IBC 2011.

The PLUTO hardware allows for HD-SDI 4:2:2, 4:4:4 dual-link and 3G I/O with options for HDMI and display port to follow.

There are three PLUTO applications that can run on their own or in conjunction with one another: PLUTO LUT Manager for display color management; PLUTO LiNUS Cursor Generator for cursor and blanking generation; and PLUTO 3D Stereoscopic Processing.

The PLUTO display color management system allows users to manage 1-D and 3-D LUTs across multiple displays from a single location. PLUTO LUT Manager can enable a display calibration workflow where PLUTO is controlled by calibration software for profile generation running the LUTs it produces.