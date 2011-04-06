BHV Broadcast Callisto Micro Switcher Wins Over Onstage Video

Owslebury, UK (5 April 2011) – After a comprehensive search and evaluation process, Onstage Video - a London-based live event production company – selected BHV Broadcast’s Callisto Micro sub-miniature broadcast SDI switcher for its RealLive multi-camera production system. P. Julian Hiorns, BHV Broadcast’s managing director, announced the sale from headquarters in Owslebury, UK.

“I shopped for a suitable switcher for six months and very nearly purchased a competitor’s four channel unit with an HD option - until I sampled the BHV Callisto Micro at IBC 2010,” said Nigel Wilson, director of Onstage Video. “The compact Callisto won me over. It is well designed by a company that obviously knows the functions a VM needs to perform successfully. Although it is SD, its simplicity, feature set, and affordability are all very appealing. I didn't want to pay for a larger mixer with expensive functionality that I wouldn't use.”

Onstage’s ReaLive is a highly mobile, efficient and scalable production system designed and built to capture affordable, superior, video footage in live event applications such as presentations, lectures, conferences and training environments. The Callisto Micro is being used to provide high-quality live vision mixing between three video sources for the multi-camera configuration.

“Callisto makes me look good,” explained Wilson. “It features multiple assignable outputs, all of which I use. I can operate it with one finger allowing me to concentrate on the monitor screen, and achieve very professional cuts / transitions. I can record and broadcast a multi-camera (robotic) event solo if need be, which saves the client money. And, because it has such a small footprint, I occupy less space and that pleases clients also.”

Callisto, perhaps the world’s smallest switcher, measures in at 196mm (7.7") wide x 145mm (5.7") deep, and weighs just 1.2kg (2.5 lbs.) making it ideal for applications where space and weight are at a premium. The 3 input SDI unit is a broadcast specification (SMPTE-259M) 270Mbit video switcher that can handle fully asynchronous (unlocked) inputs in a mixed signal format (SDI and analogue) environment. The programme and preview outputs are available as both SDI and analogue composite with 10-bit processing throughout.

Wilson concluded, “Callisto has exceeded my expectations. We didn’t need any training, it was easy to learn and we could operate it immediately. I’m waiting anxiously for BHV Broadcast’s next product to be introduced!“

