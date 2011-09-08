Concurrent to showcase eFactor, media logistics, dynamic content repackaging

Concurrent will demonstrate eFactor, media logistics and intelligence solutions, as well as dynamic content repackaging capabilities for the cable, telco, Internet CDN and Internet content aggregator markets at IBC2011.

Concurrent's eFactor product suite of workflow and HTTP delivery software simplifies the complex task of delivering multiformat video to a wide range of devices, addressing preparation, packaging, policy, protection and delivery of high-quality video over Apple, Adobe and Microsoft HTTP adaptive bit-rate formats.

Transmux dynamically repackages a single source asset on-the-fly, so it can play on TVs, PCs and mobile devices, eliminating the need to transcode, package and host video in multiple file formats.

Concurrent's Media Data and Advertising Solutions (MDAS) give customers the ability to understand the entire subscriber experience spanning video and online service platforms.

See Concurrent at IBC2011 Stand 4.B78.