Panasonic unveils AV-HS410 live switcher

Panasonic introduced the AV-HS410 compact live 1ME HD/SD production switcher at IBC2011.

Like its predecessor, the AV-HS400A, the new all-in-one switcher is 19in wide but provides in its standard configuration nine signal inputs, which are expandable with option boards to a maximum of 13 signal inputs (HD/SD switchable). The 7in color LCD panel displays settings in an easy-to-read format.

Ease-of-use is enhanced by the new memory preview function, an improved multiview function and a simple key layout optimized for live broadcasts. Expandability is provided by optional board slots enabling support for a variety of input signals, including 3-D cameras, and by the provision of a Software Development Kit (SDK).

In its standard configuration, the AV-HS410 supports HD and SD multiformat signals, and the system frequency is switchable among 60Hz, 50Hz, and 24Hz, enabling operation and digital cinema control worldwide. Eight SDI (HD/SD) inputs and one DVI-D input are provided as standard.