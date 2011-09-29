CAMERON | PACE Group take delivery of ARRI ALEXA M production prototypes

The ALEXA M camera program has achieved its first major schedule milestone, with production prototypes of the ARRI ALEXA M starting to ship to James Cameron and Vince Pace, co-chairmen of CAMERON | PACE Group (CPG).

Based on RAW image transmission technologies, the ALEXA M features the same sensor, image processing, build quality, efficient workflows and image quality that have established ALEXA as a high-end solution for cinematic and broadcast capture.

The front-end head of the ALEXA M transmits uncompressed RAW sensor data at about 18Gb/s to a back-end image processing and recording body using a hybrid fiber optic cable that can also be used for powering the head. Weighing less than 6.6lbs, the ALEXA M head offers multiple mounting points and maneuverability. The camera body provides all the image processing and recording options seen already in the standard ALEXA camera: Images, sound and metadata can be recorded onto SxS PRO cards or external recording devices, offering many different workflows including the uncompressed, uncompromised ARRIRAW format.