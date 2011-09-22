Marshall Electronics introduces glasses-free 3-D production monitor
Marshall Electronics unveiled an autostereoscopic 3-D (glasses-free) 7in portable/camera-top monitor at IBC2011.
The ORCHID OR-70-3D lightweight 3-D monitor does not require passive or active glasses and can be used as a camera viewfinder or portable 3-D production display.
The OR-70-3D is the latest addition to Marshall Electronics’ expanding lineup of 3-D monitoring solutions. In 2010, Marshall introduced the 3D-241-HDSDI 24in stereoscopic 3-D LCD monitor, which is currently being used on a number of high-budget 3-D projects around the world.
With parallax barrier and lenticular hybrid technology, the OR-70-3D provides superior 3-D images with 1600 x 600 screen resolution. For precision 3-D calibration, the OR-70-3D provides dual real-time waveform and vectorscope, along with various 3-D analysis features, such as Check Box, Difference, Blending and Compare.
