Anton/Bauer Unveils New QR-HotSwap-AR Gold Mount for the ARRI ALEXA

Exclusive Communication Available Only with the QR-Hotswap-AR

SHELTON, CT – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, continues to add to its offerings of superior Gold-Mount® solutions with the introduction of the QR-HotSwap-AR Gold Mount® for the ARRI ALEXA digital camera system.

Providing a secure snap-on approach to keep the battery in place from any position, the Gold Mount provides three solid mechanical connections that “lock” into place, providing secure contact for a steady stream of uninterrupted power, and self-cleaning gold-plated pins rated for high-current. The QR-HotSwap-AR allows for either two DIONIC HC or DIONIC HCX batteries for seamless hot swapping and longer run-times. Exclusive communication, available only with the QR-Hotswap-AR, shows the combined batteries’ remaining run-time via the InterActive® Viewfinder Fuel Gauge which allows for communication directly to the camera’s viewfinder.

“When shooting on location with the ARRI ALEXA, one of the most sought after cameras in all of digital cinema, the last thing Anton/Bauer’s Gold Mount users will have to worry about is a power failure because of a bad battery connection,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “The Anton/Bauer Gold Mount System is the most widely used battery mounting system in the industry and is available as factory standard equipment on many cameras from such manufacturers as Grass Valley, Hitachi, Ikegami, JVC and Canon.”

The Gold Mount provides an interchangeable battery system using a forward compatible approach originally developed by Anton/Bauer. This system allows for new cell chemistries as they are developed, allowing a battery introduced today to perform seamlessly on a current charger purchased 10 years ago, with only a simple firmware upgrade.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.