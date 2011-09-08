IABM announces shortlist for 2011 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) has announced the shortlist of five finalists for the 2011 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation.

The five products will be judged during the IBC2011 exhibition, with one entry receiving the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award in recognition of this year's outstanding contribution to broadcasting technology. All finalists will receive the IABM Award for Excellence in Design and Innovation, which recognizes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the industry.

The five finalists for the 2011 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation are:

• Photon Beard - PhotonSpot Nova 270, a new concept in low-heat, energy-efficient location lighting.

• Quantel - QTube, a global media workflow that allows users to work with content anywhere in the world.

• Snell - Archangel Ph.C-HD, a real-time restoration system for film- and video-originated content.

• Sony - BVM-E250, a 25in OLED reference monitor for ultimate picture precision and stability.

• Vision Research - Phantom v641, a digital high-speed camera that offers ultra-slow motion playback.

An international panel of judges will evaluate shortlisted products in action on the show floor. Judging criteria include innovation, excellent performance, outstanding appearance, contribution toward quality, ease of use, new capability created or value for money. The results will be announced at the IABM Awards Reception at IBC2011 on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.