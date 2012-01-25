Bexel names industry veteran as new president

Bexel, a provider of rental equipment and broadcast services, has named Matt Danilowicz as its new president. Danilowicz will be responsible for all operational aspects of Bexel’s activities.

With more than 20 years of experience in improving the workflows and financial operating models of television stations across the country, Danilowicz has led several companies in the development of such key technological innovations as newsroom computing, non-linear editing, video server implementation and on-air production automation.

Prior to joining Bexel, Danilowicz served as managing director for Clear-Com. He also served as general manager for Pinnacle Systems' broadcast division, vice president of business development for Thomson/Grass Valley, CEO of iNews and vice president of broadcast for Avid Technology.

Danilowicz holds a patent for the first computer disk-based video server to play commercials to air, developed during his tenure as general manager for a start-up company in the Dynatech/Utah Scientific broadcast portfolio.