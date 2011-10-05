NTP Technology unveils PENTA 725 IP audio router

NTP Technology introduced the PENTA 725 IP audio router, which enables audio routing over IP-based Gigabit Ethernet with linear PCM audio quality and sub-millisecond latency, at IBC2011.

Housed in a compact 1RU high 19in chassis, the router has a capacity of 1024 x 1024 crosspoints and can accommodate 64 bi-directional channels via IP. It also can be populated to handle 64 AES3 input/output channels, six optical MADI channels and optional sampling-rate converters interfaces.

IP audio entering or leaving the PENTA 725 IP router can be interfaced on a PC platform by using a dedicated Ethernet sound card or its virtual equivalent. The VMC control software is used to select a monitor source, which can be made directly available for high-quality/low-latency monitoring. Two RJ45 Cat 6 Gigabit Ethernet connectors are available on the PENTA 725 IP for fully redundant connection.