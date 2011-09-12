VISLINK, Meeting Today's Broadcast Challenges
Mark Anderson discusses VISLINK capabilities and how these have been strengthened with the acquisition of Gigawave earlier this year. New products include the New H.264 D Cam from Gigawave, Link Research’s New Digital Pre Distortion for wireless cameras along with new more security orientated products that we see as technology leaders that can be used in the broadcast arena.
