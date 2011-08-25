Civolution to debut VideoSync in Europe at IBC2011

Civolution will make the European debut of the VideoSync device synchronization solution as well as unveil enhancements for its Teletrax platform.

Based on Civolution’s watermarking and fingerprinting technologies, VideoSync allows for accurate and rapid synchronization of interactive content. Civolution will demonstrate some enhanced TV applications and second-screen applications for the iOS and Android-based portable devices.

VideoSync enables write-once-play-anywhere application models, supporting live broadcast as well as pre-recorded content synchronization. These applications allow for enhanced consumer experiences, improved user engagement and open up exciting new business opportunities.

New Teletrax features include OnView, the company’s enhanced video streaming and search tool that allows users to see what actually aired as well as save any email clips and the global expansion of Civolution’s Video Fingerprinting and Video Watermarking broadcast monitoring network and clients.

See Civolution at IBC2011 Stand 2.C30.