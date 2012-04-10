LECTROSONICS ANNOUNCES WM WATERTIGHT TRANSMITTER

Rio Rancho, NM – April 10, 2012… Lectrosonics, recognized the world over as a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products, is pleased to introduce the WM Watertight Transmitter, the company’s newest addition to its line of highly acclaimed Digital Hybrid Wireless® microphone systems offering compandor-free audio. Combining ‘cabled-microphone’ audio performance combined with a super-tough housing designed to withstand the harshest environments, the new Lectrosonics WM Watertight Transmitter is certain to be well received by theatrical and location sound professionals.

An extension of Lectrosonics’ popular SM series Super Miniature transmitter family, the new WM Watertight Transmitter employs a specially designed aluminum alloy case with sealed battery doors, antenna port, and microphone connector. This fully watertight transmitter with a feature set similar to Lectrosonics’ popular SMQV beltpack unit runs on two AA batteries and can take remote commands from the company’s RM remote control unit—enabling one to remotely lock/unlock the transmitter’s controls, adjust audio input gain, RF operating frequency, and Sleep mode on/off status.

The new WM Watertight Transmitter features a backlit LCD and large membrane buttons that make the WM easy to operate—even with gloves on. The RF power is menu-selectable at 50, 100, and 250 mW for the U.S. version and 25 and 50 mW for the EU version. Digital Hybrid Wireless technology ensures a clean audio signal and an isolated RF output greatly reduces intermodulation issues between transmitters in close proximity to one another.

Karl Winkler, director of business development at Lectrosonics, commented on the company’s new offering, “We’ve had requests from numerous theatrical and location sound engineers to produce a unit specifically designed for those applications where water seems to permeate everything. With the new WM, those audio engineers involved in documentaries, reality TV productions, feature films, and theatrical productions should find this a most compelling product. With its compandor-free audio performance and the fact that the housing is machined from aircraft-grade, solid billet aluminum for superior strength, I’m confident the new WM will find a home with many audio pros.”

The new Lectrosonics WM Watertight Transmitter includes a belt clip and an omni-lavaliere microphone with a watertight connector. MSRP: $1,998. Delivery is scheduled for Q2, 2012.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

Photo Description: Lectrosonics WM Watertight Transmitter