Blackmagic Design announces Intensity Extreme

Blackmagic Design announced at IBC2011 its new Intensity Extreme, a low-cost, high-quality video capture and playback product for professional videographers with HDMI and analog video.

Based on the new Thunderbolt technology, Intensity Extreme combines the high quality of HDMI capture and playback with the wide compatibility of analog component, NTSC, PAL and S-Video, and analog audio capture and playback in a compact size that’s completely powered from the Thunderbolt connection on the computer. This means Intensity Extreme is well suited for adding video to laptop computers as it powers from the laptop battery.

Intensity Extreme enables users to capture directly from the HD camera’s image sensor, bypassing the video compression chip for true uncompressed video quality. Now users can go beyond the quality limits of HDV or AVCHD for editing, design and authoring with Intensity Extreme.