Cobalt Digital unveils dual-channel MPEG-4 encoder

Cobalt Digital launched a new card-based dual-channel MPEG-4 signal delivery source at IBC 2011. A single-channel card also is available from the company.

The new 9223 openGear card provides a solution for distribution MPEG-4 encoding. Using the openGear open architecture platform, the 9223 offers scalable incorporation and easy to use Dashboard setup and control operator interface.

Up to 10 of the cards can be installed into a single 8321 frame, offering delivery of up to 20 individual or simulcast channels. Delivering excellent video quality at low bit rates, the 9223 encoding design allows delivery of multiple HD and SD video services simultaneously. The card has two ASI outputs and two Ethernet outputs, supporting full-duplex 100Mb/s and IGb/s operation.