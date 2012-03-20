3-D creativity comes to local on-air graphics

Are you ready for real-time local weather reports and election coverage in 3-D?

Chyron and Ventuz Technology AG, based in Germany, are working together to offer customers the ability to create interactive 3-D graphics for live on-air broadcast and corporate presentations. The two have agreed to co-develop and jointly market a new platform based on Ventuz’s 3-D real-time software and Chyron’s widely deployed broadcast graphics processors, character generators and other hardware.

Ventuz software provides an authoring environment for video, animation, and 2-D/3-D graphics playback and control in an interactive setting. The partnership between Chyron and Ventuz will potentially give broadcasters more creative options for building and presenting real-time graphics for live events: such as news, elections, sports, and entertainment programming.

"Ventuz is an impressively flexible tool for creating visually stunning interactive in-studio applications," said Michael Wellesley-Wesley, president and CEO at Chyron. "We're very pleased to be working with the company as its software opens up an exciting new range of possibilities for both new and existing Chyron customers around the globe."

Joachim Sturmes, CEO at Ventuz Technology, said the resulting new solutions would allow customers to “take interactive data-rich presentations to a level never before seen in the broadcast realm.”

In February, Samsung chose the elegant Zofin Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, to introduce their newest tablet to the press. Local A/V staging company xlab created a stunning stage presentation and the backdrops for a number of dancing and show acts. They also turned the entire hall into one big multimedia installation, by mapping the images produced with Ventuz’s software onto the side walls. The result was an intriguing evening experience in which everything fit together perfectly.

Ventuz will exhibit at NAB this year for the first time, in its own booth (SL7628) and in Chyron’s booth (SL1510) as well.