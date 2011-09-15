Swedish national broadcaster deploys Cinegy Streaming Suite

Swedish national broadcaster Sveriges Television (SVT) has deployed the Cinegy Streaming Suite of products, the company announced at IBC2011.

With the increase in video-over-IP-based equipment at SVT, including a fleet of IP SNG trucks, field encoders and the already existing contribution network, SVT needed to manage a variety of signals easily.

This year, SVT launched a new program, “Sverige idag" (“Sweden Today”). The program broadcasts three days a week and showcases live upcoming news stories from around Sweden. Most of the program contains live sources that place a large amount of pressure on the control room environment. The system is installed at SVT Umea, one of four main hubs of SVT, but the router and management tools can be used from everywhere within the SVT network.

To simplify these needs, SVT invested in a complete Cinegy Streaming Suite, including Cinegy Monitor, Cinegy Gateway and Cinegy Route, which support encoding, decoding and transcoding streams and at the same time provide for management, routing, monitoring and recording.

The system is configured so that any control room operator can choose from all sources within the SVT network. A vast number of sources, such as contribution links from other SVT stations, SNG trucks and field encoders, can be dragged and dropped to any of the destination holders. When dropping a source to any of the three first destinations, the signal will also be routed to the video switcher and to the corresponding multiviewer channels.

SVT operates eight channels, seven of which are national, including SVT1, SVT2, SVT24, SVT B, UR, Kunskapskanalen, and the international channel SVT World. SVT also operates two HD-channels: SVT1 HD and SVT2 HD.