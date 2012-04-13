Frezzi offers camera-mounted LED lighting for ENG

At NAB 2012 (Booth #C2655) Frezzi is showing a new series of camera-mounted Led lights that provide high-output studio quality illumination in a compact form factor.

“With the Frezzi HyLight kit, you can now bring high-powered studio quality lighting out into the field as a very compact package,” said Kevin Crawford, vice president of Engineering at Frezzi (who led the HyLight LED design team). “What normally took two or three flight cases now fit in one compact carry-on weather proof, light weight transport case. This allows camera crews to have the ultimate in professional lighting for field situations while taking less gear.”

The new HyLight series can be powered by AC mains or standard broadcast snap-on or V-mount camera batteries and delivers a clean and uniform light of high color quality from a single point solid-state light LED source. The output is fully dimmable—without color shift, according to the company—and features interchangeable LED Power Modules to change beam angle and color temperature in seconds.

When powered from a quick lock on-board brick battery the HyLight is a compact ultra portable stand mounted light fixture as well as a hand-held roaming light head which can be set up virtually in any location and weather condition. With on-board battery operation you are free of extension cords when required. Otherwise the kit supplied combo battery charger and AC adaptor will power the Hylight from your AC line continuously. In the studio HyLights can be used as low profile key and fill lights. Run time is over four hours on a fully charged Frezzi FLB-100 Lithium Battery.

The Frezzi HyLight Dual Head Kit includes everything required for a two-point lighting shoot, including seven foot stands, batteries, filters, combination power supply and battery charger in a single carry-on sized travel case. The Dual Head HyLight kit is targeted at field lighting and backpack journalism. Accessories for the light include a barn-door combo filter accessory, framed gels, handgrips, snoots and various mounting hardware.