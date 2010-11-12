AJA Ships KONA 3G for Professional Video and Audio I/O

KONA 3G Supports Multi-Format SD/HD/Dual Link/3G/2K I/O; Offers New Stereographic Workflow

Grass Valley, CA (November 11, 2010)—AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, today ships its new KONA 3G capture card. The multi-format SD/HD/Dual Link/3G/2K video I/O hardware for Mac and PC-based systems is available now, with an optional K3G-Box for additional connectivity.

“Our KONA family of products has long set the standard for performance and reliability in professional video I/O, and the KONA 3G carries that tradition,” said AJA President Nick Rashby. “KONA 3G is the highest-end offering in our KONA line and provides our customers with incredible flexibility supporting everything from SD to 2K, 3D, 3G SDI and more to suit the demands of today’s multi-camera, multi-format project workflows.”

KONA 3G provides professional editors with the utmost in workflow flexibility, supporting a broad range of video formats including: 10-bit uncompressed video 3G/HD/SD SDI I/O, new HDMI 1.4a output for stereographic monitoring to consumer 3D displays, 8-channel AES digital audio I/O (16-channel AES with optional K3G-Box) and 16-channel SDI embedded audio I/O, real-time hardware-based up/down/cross conversion to support a range of SD and HD formats, dual-link HD, even 2K formats, a hardware-based downstream keyer and more.

Other key features include:

On the Mac platform

• Seamless integration with Apple Final Cut Studio, Adobe CS5 and more

• Uncompressed QuickTime and DPX file format support, plus compressed file formats such as Apple ProRes 422 and ProRes 4444

• FCP Dynamic RT Extreme and DVCPro HD / HDV hardware scaling acceleration

• Broadcast quality hardware-based 10-bit up-, down-, and cross-conversion

• RED Epic and ARRI Alexa workflow ease with true 2K playback and LUT support in realtime

• 3D workflow support with discrete left and right eye output over SDI and HDMI 1.4a

On the PC platform

• Seamless integration with Adobe CS5, Sony Vegas, Autodesk Combustion and more

• Native real-time QuickTime, DPX, TIFF, TGA, AVI file format support

• Real-time DVCProHD capture and playback

To extend the connectivity of KONA 3G even further, AJA has also released an optional K3G-Box. This 19-inch, 1RU rack-mountable breakout box adds an additional 8 AES audio channels, 2-channel RCA analog audio monitoring jacks and looping BNC Genlock reference connectors.

US MSRP for KONA 3G is $1995 and for the K3G-Box is $395. For a complete set of features and technical specifications, please visit www.aja.com.

