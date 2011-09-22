Harmonic introduces Electra 9000 broadcast, multiscreen encoder

Harmonic announced the Electra 9000 multicodec, multiformat video encoder for broadcast, satellite, telco and cable operators at IBC2011.

The 1RU chassis Electra 9000 simultaneously supports broadcast, mobile and Web formats. The new encoder is built on a flexible, open, scalable architecture that integrates easily with existing broadcast infrastructure and enables new multiscreen services, while lowering capital and operating expenses.

The Electra 9000 delivers HD and SD video services using Harmonic’s MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) and MPEG-2 compression algorithms, and combines the company’s broadcast capabilities with the ability to support emerging multiscreen applications. The Electra 9000 maximizes bandwidth efficiency and channel density by providing up to four audio/video processing modules per chassis. Each module supports flexible combinations of up to four SD/HD inputs, with up to eight broadcast output profiles and 32 multiscreen aligned output profiles.