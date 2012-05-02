Two named to advise FCC on spectrum policy

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has named two new advisors to assist with spectrum policy and design efficient ways of increasing mobile broadband capability.

Renee Wentzel, a communications lawyer at Wiltshire & Grannis, joins the FCC on May 7. She will advise Genachowski on unlicensed spectrum policy and removing barriers to mobile broadband deployment.

Wentzel engaged in advocacy, transactional, compliance and enforcement proceedings at the FCC and has experience in wireless, wireline, international, consumer and governmental affairs matters. She has a particular interest in issues related to wireless and spectrum policy.

Prior to becoming an attorney, Wentzel advised government contractors regarding their federal government business strategies as a public affairs advisor at Holland & Knight LLP. She was also the legislative affairs manager for a national trade association representing the federal services contracting industry.

Also, Charles Mathias was named special counsel with responsibility for spectrum policy, public safety and homeland security issues. He has been acting legal advisor and is the former senior legal advisor to former Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker.

Prior to joining the FCC, Mathias held senior positions at Lucent Technologies where he managed both the Washington and EMEA regulatory affairs offices, and at Bechtel. Previously, in private practice, he counseled companies and individuals in the information and communications technologies sector. He began his career as a corporate lawyer at Ropes & Gray LLP in Boston.