Sound Devices to roll out new MixPre-D compact audio mixer
Sound Devices will introduce the MixPre-D compact, portable audio mixer at IBC2011.
Well suited for documentary-style, sports, news magazine and corporate-industrial productions, MixPre-D is designed for any production application where capturing great sound is important, but size and weight are a concern.
At the heart of the MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power. The MixPre-D has a high degree of output adaptability and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface.
The MixPre-D offers numerous analog output options, including mic/line switchable balanced XLR, dedicated consumer mic-level on a locking TA3 connector and an aux-level output on 3.5mm connection. Digital outputs include balanced AES3 on XLR and USB audio connectivity for Mac OS, Windows or Linux computers.
See Sound Devices at IBC2011 Stand 8.E72.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox