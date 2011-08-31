Sound Devices to roll out new MixPre-D compact audio mixer

Sound Devices will introduce the MixPre-D compact, portable audio mixer at IBC2011.

Well suited for documentary-style, sports, news magazine and corporate-industrial productions, MixPre-D is designed for any production application where capturing great sound is important, but size and weight are a concern.

At the heart of the MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power. The MixPre-D has a high degree of output adaptability and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface.

The MixPre-D offers numerous analog output options, including mic/line switchable balanced XLR, dedicated consumer mic-level on a locking TA3 connector and an aux-level output on 3.5mm connection. Digital outputs include balanced AES3 on XLR and USB audio connectivity for Mac OS, Windows or Linux computers.

See Sound Devices at IBC2011 Stand 8.E72.