Sencore signs distribution agreement with Olvitech

Sencore has inked a reseller agreement with Olvitech. The deal calls for Olvitech to act as the main platform for distributing the entire Sencore product line to customers in Russia and the rest of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

From its Moscow office, Olvitech will represent Sencore solutions in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The partnership includes the entire Sencore product line, and Olvitech sees tremendous opportunity across this region for test and measurement solutions. As Sencore's primary distributor, Olvitech will provide a strong local presence with full marketing and technical support capabilities available to all systems integrators and end-user customers in the region.