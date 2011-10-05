Adobe announces Flash Media Server 4.5, Flash Access 3.0

Adobe Systems announced at IBC2011 the release of new streaming video solutions, including Adobe Flash Media Server 4.5 and Flash Access 3.0 software.

With Flash Media Server 4.5, media publishers can extend their mobile reach via Flash-enabled devices with the new ability to deliver video content to Apple’s iPad and iPhone devices.

The Adobe Flash Access 3.0 content protection and monetization solution will enable content owners to deliver on-demand content with massive scale and strict studio-level security across a broad range of devices.

Flash Media Server 4.5 expands on its mobile delivery options with the addition of iOS support. It allows content owners to create HTTP content on the fly to reduce costs brought on by device proliferation. New features include delivery to iPad and iPhone, integrated content protection, on-demand stream packaging.