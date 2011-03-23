AUTOSCRIPT TO INTRODUCE REDESIGNED 15” ELP AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 23, 2011— Autoscript, the world’s leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group brand, will include the redesigned 15” Entry Level Prompter Plus (ELP 15 + Plus +) as part of its new product introductions at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C6625) in Las Vegas. Offering a slimmer and more lightweight design, the ELP 15 + Plus + is a perfect prompting solution for studios, schools, colleges and universities.

“Continuing to uphold Autoscript’s standards, the ELP 15 + Plus + has been redesigned for sustained support and performance, offering low power consumption,” says Janice D. Seawright, general manager of Autoscript. “We look forward to reintroducing it at this year’s NAB as it offers a robust and rugged design, making it the perfect teleprompter to stand up to entry level users, while offering great performance in the newsroom.”

Suitable for all studio applications, the new ELP 15 + Plus + features an attractive slim-line design. The monitor is a perfect flat screen monitor upgrade for most CRT (Cathode-Ray Tube) prompter monitors as it features the next generation in illumination technology. The ELP 15 + Plus + is cool running, with a wide ambient operating temperature range of 0 – 40 degrees. Using less power, the new monitor is more efficient—promoting longevity, performance, reliability and green energy savings. With a brightness of 400 cd/m2, the ELP 15 + Plus + maintains a viewing angle of 160 degrees (H) and 140 degrees (V). The monitor also includes front mounting brushes for easy mounting of the TallyPlus or Tally Light.

The ELP 15 + Plus + comes in a hardy, all-metal case with either a folding hood for portability or a molded hood for the studio, with each clearing a 4.8mm lens in both 16:9 and 4:3 formats. Weighing just five pounds, it also features Composite Video, NTSC, VGA and S-video input.

About Autoscript

Established in the U.K. in 1984, with headquarters in the U.S. and the U.K., Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry. Autoscript provides a complete range of PC-based teleprompters, the best designed and built hardware, PC cards and software, and – with its expanding line of intuitive accessories – is the new definition in prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.autoscript.tv.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.