RSG MEDIA SYSTEMS TO UNVEIL NEW CONTENT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT SUITES AT NAB 2011

NEW YORK – RSG Media Systems (www.rsgmedia.com), a leading provider of software applications for the media & entertainment industry and digital publishers, will be unveiling its new Content Lifecycle Management (CLM) suite at NAB 2011, which will help content owners and brokers extend the rights management capabilities of RSG’s signature right management software, RightsLogic® to further monetize their assets across multiple platforms, “cradle to grave.” Also, RSG will be previewing its new analytics module for Digital Media, designed for digital advertisers and web publishers.

RSG’s new CLM solution for RightsLogic will allow media and entertainment broadcast companies to manage:

• Media Asset Finance - to handle complex media financials, intercompany transactions, royalty payments, and feed GL systems;

• Workflows and approval queues to streamline operations, ensure signoffs, and prevent critical tasks from falling through the cracks

• Fully integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) with program sales capabilities;

• Product approval and licensee extranet

• Program Planning and Scheduling including automated management of digital windowing

“Media & Entertainment executives typically manage a multi-billion dollar asset inventory,” said RSG CEO Mukesh Sehgal. “While they are in a creative industry, they still need the same level of reporting and controls that any executive with a large and valuable inventory does. This new end to end content lifecycle management solution from RSG Media Systems fills this void.”

Also at RSG’s booth (N5434), RSG will be presenting their new analytics suite for Digital Media, which combines its recently launched yield management software Zoox™ Analytics with order management for digital advertising sales including inventory, planning, trafficking, and financial reconciliation. This new digital solution enables these digital publishers and agencies to gain insights into their business via:

• Detailed reporting and analytics;

• Transparent inventory management with unique visual tools; and

• Revenue-optimization and forecasting, based on proprietary predictive pricing techniques.

Adds Sehgal, “Our digital media solution leverages proprietary yield management and revenue optimization models to provide digital publishers with decision support in critical areas: estimating available inventory, deal-pricing, and identifying lost revenues due to mis-pricing.”

For more information on RSG Media Systems, go to http://www.rsgmedia.com or visit them at NAB 2011, April 9th - 14th, Las Vegas Booth N5434, The North Hall

About RSG Media Systems

RSG Media Systems (www.rsgmedia.com) creates software products to manage and monetize media properties. The company’s products include: RightsLogic®, an enterprise rights and royalty management solution; Planit™ an ad sales proposal management system; AdVant™, optimizing ad sales revenue software designed to assist media companies in maximizing revenue, and Zoox™ digital ad sales software for pricing, inventory, and analytics groups. RSG Media Systems also designs strategies and implements custom technology solutions to meet its clients’ needs. Established in 1985, the company is headquartered in New York City.

