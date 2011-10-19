SeaChanger HMI Luminaire Range Debuts at LDI 2011

SeaChanger is expanding its product line with three new luminaires all using a highly efficient 575W HMI lamp. The new 24,000 lumen SeaChanger HMI will be on display in SeaChanger’s booth (#108) at LDI 2011 in Orlando, Florida October 28-30. The SeaChanger HMI fixtures join the current SeaChanger range that employs tungsten and plasma light sources. Designers now have more lamp choices for the revolutionary color changing SeaChanger Color Engine. The SeaChanger HMI is available in Profile, Wash, and Exterior-rated models.

The SeaChanger HMI is a true lighting innovation in DMX color changing technology. With its 575W lamp, this highly efficient HMI fixture produces an impressive 24,000 lumens at 34 lumens per watt. The SeaChanger HMI uses the patented SeaChanger Color Engine, a dynamic CYM dichroic color mixing system along with a smooth mechanical dimmer. Matching SeaChanger’s patented CYM color process with an HMI lamp allows designers to create a virtually endless palette of stable, reproducible colors that do not shift or fade with time or temperature along with a high lumen output light source.

Like other SeaChanger units, the SeaChanger HMI luminaire utilizes ETC Source Four Ellipsoidal components, making it compatible with all the standard accessories such as ETC Source Four lens tubes, gobo holders and gobos, top hats and iris kits.

Also debuting at LDI is SeaChanger’s new, faster color transition technology. This feature will be incorporated in all SeaChanger products, allowing color changes in only 0.5 seconds. Now designers can flash through color changes with unprecedented speed.

The SeaChanger range of luminaires are ideal tools for designers looking for a controllable color-changing unit that offers reliable, consistent performance as well as the broadest palette of color options. The entire SeaChanger line, including the new SeaChanger HMI, provides unsurpassed flexibility for a wide range of applications.

