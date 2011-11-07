Guitar Center Professional Has Strong Showing at AES 2011

— With new product launches and high-profile booth attendees, GC Pro was present in full force at this year’s convention —

Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, again had a strong showing at this year’s AES convention, which took place October 21-23, 2011, at the Javits Center in New York City. GC Pro has been celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout 2011 as the organization continues to grow, and AES was the perfect opportunity to highlight the new and exciting things that they have to offer.

At the booth, GC Pro showcased some of the products that they exclusively distribute in the U.S., such as the Neve Genesys Console, which sports new enhanced functionality and many new features; the new Ocean Way HR-3 High Resolution Reference Monitor System, which provides virtually unlimited dynamic range while maintaining absolutely matched uniform frequency response between channels; and the new Sterling Audio ST6050 Ocean Way Signature Series Microphone, a limited-edition Class-A FET studio mic.

GC Pro’s booth also served as a meeting place for some of the show’s most notable attendees, among them Germano Studios’ Troy Germano, Ocean Way Recording’s Allen Sides and legendary producer/engineer Alan Parsons.

Richard Ash, GC Pro Business Development Manager for the Eastern Region, noted, “As GC Pro has grown rapidly over the past few years, so have our relationships with the leading figures in our industry. We are proud that they choose GC Pro as their supplier partner, and we are thrilled to have such incredibly influential and discerning minds spend their time at our booth, interacting with each other and the GC Pro team. But aside from the more notable names, we had all manner of talented and rising producers, engineers, studio owners, artists, bloggers, students and gear addicts here at the booth. They are the future leaders in our industry, and as such they are incredibly important to its vitality and success. As GC pro continues to grow, part of our mission is to ensure that these young professionals have all the tools at their disposal to grow with us, and move our industry forward. I think I can speak for everyone here that the mix of people who passed through our booth was a truly special thing, and that the future certainly looks bright.”

GC Pro Vice President Rick Plushner stated, “What can I say? It’s AES – it’s always a highlight of our year, and this was a particularly great show for everyone. With the economy the way it is, early buzz was saying that this show was going to be relatively quiet. But that’s not what we saw – rather, we saw an industry excited about growing, changing and re-imagining itself. Attendance was far higher than expected, and I think we can be extremely optimistic about that. Passion always wins, and the passion for audio on display at this year’s show – not only at the vendors’ booths, but also on the faces of everyone in the Javits Center – was simply inspiring. And GC Pro is poised to be an outlet for that passion. If AES is the organization through which the audio industry learns and grows, we want GC Pro to be the place where it gets its tools. I am very excited as GC Pro moves into its second decade, and we look forward to next year’s AES to again celebrate the state of the industry.”

For more information, please visit www.gcpro.com.