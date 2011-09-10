The VideoIPath system for managing video services on optical networks debuts at IBC

Nevion’s system, powered by Flashlink and Sublime optical, features distributed routing for full redundancy

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, September 10, 2011 - At IBC (stand 8.B70), Nevion—the leading provider of managed video services for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide—will showcase VideoIPath for optical networks, a completely managed video services system for broadcasters’ fiber-based networks. VideoIPath is a fully integrated system, combining advanced transport hardware for contribution-quality video transport with comprehensive end-to-end control, monitoring and management.

VideoIPath’s optical networking—driven by Flashlink and Sublime optical components—provides a highly cost-efficient solution for intra- and inter-facility signal distribution and management that assures quality, protection and efficiency. “With smart implementations of today’s technology, an optical network is within reach—more easily and more affordably than many broadcasters realize,” said Thomas Heinzer, CTO of Nevion. “Nevion has invested significant research and development to design a system that integrates leading hardware components with sophisticated management capabilities for a new level of provisioning and resource management that dramatically lowers OPEX and CAPEX. With today’s market realities, enabling broadcasters to obtain more from their networks is our primary goal.”

The comprehensive solution encompasses transport of video and audio signals, sync distribution, Ethernet transport, fully synchronized switching, along with integrated monitoring, configuration and control capabilities. Maximizing the latest technological advancements, a ring-or mesh-based network architecture allows multiple configuration options for flexibility as well as complete redundancy. VideoIPath acts as a distributed routing system, controlling and managing the network nodes and layers. Customers have full control of network configuration, maintenance, troubleshooting and problem resolution, all from an intuitive console. Because VideoIPath consolidates data across the entire network, broadcasters have an overall service perspective on operations—including an inventory of all equipment in the network—and service delivery to efficiently provision occasional use or permanent services.

A critical component of VideoIPath optical networking is the new Flashlink ADP-3G module that can add, drop or pass signals on each layer, ensuring fast and safe signal switching for all nodes in the network. Flashlink add/drop modules are used in each node to provide redundant input and output of video and audio signals and can be configured to either add an input signal on a layer (eastbound and westbound), drop the signal transported on a layer, or simply pass the signal without any add or drop. Flashlink ADP also includes changeover capabilities for complete redundancy.

In addition to Nevion’s full complement of Sublime and Flashlink hardware, new products support VideoIPath optical networking. A new 3G-SDI audio embedder (AV-3G-MUX) with eight bi-directional AES ports and an innovative touch-screen panel for signal processing and router control (CP-TOUCH-1U) will be introduced at IBC.

VideoIPath’s managed video services for optical and IP-based networks are designed to easily facilitate remote production, a key capability in the current climate of increasing, global live broadcasting.

