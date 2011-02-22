Digital Alert Systems to Highlight Integrated EAS/CAP Systems at 2011 NRB Show

NRB 2011 Show

Digital Alert Systems

Booth 829

Digital Alert Systems

100 Housel Ave.

Lyndonville, NY 14098

Tel: +1-585-765-1155

Fax: +1-585-765-9330

Website: www.digitalalertsystems.com

Digital Alert Systems Contact:

Bill Robertson

Business Development Manager

Tel: +1-941-224-6944

E-mail: bill@digitalalertsystems.com

Agency Contact:

Michael Kroll

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1-919-803-3770

E-mail: michael@wallstcom.com

Digital Alert Systems at the NRB 2011 Show:

At the NRB 2011 Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will highlight next-generation Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies that make it easier and more affordable than ever for religious radio and television broadcast networks to meet federal rules and standards. To enable users to meet this year's FCC compliance deadlines, DAS has expanded its award-winning DASDEC(TM) series of integrated EAS/CAP devices to include two new DASDEC-II models: the DASLC and the DASLCR. In addition to simplifying provision of EAS messages to one or more geographical areas, these fully EAS- and CAP-compliant units meet all FCC Part 11 rules and conform to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards in a remarkably affordable single-box solution.

Digital Alert Systems Products at the NRB 2011 Show:

New DASDEC(TM)-II Models: DASLC and DASLCR

The new DASLC and DASLCR from Digital Alert Systems (DAS) provide core Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) functionality, offering dual monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a compact low-cost package equipped with key features that have made the DASDEC(TM)-II emergency alert platform a popular choice among religious broadcasters. Economically designed to keep costs down, these 2RU models make DAS technology available at the lowest price yet.

The DASLC and DASLCR are specifically designed for house of worship or religious broadcasting network facilities needing minimal EAS/CAP requirements. The DASLC offers critical functionality in a low-cost design, and the DASLCR provides the same functionality and two integrated high-performance AM/FM/WX radio receivers in a space- and cost-saving package. Both units meet all FCC Part 11 rules and conform to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards, allowing broadcasters to reduce headaches and substantially improve operational efficiency for just a little more than adding a CAP-converter to their legacy EAS equipment.

DASDEC(TM)-II

DASDEC(TM)-II from Digital Alert Systems (DAS) provides a flexible platform for Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) management in a fully integrated package. Packed full of powerful features, DASDEC-II includes full support for automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system's nonvolatile memory. With a true browser-based interface that allows multiple, simultaneous tiered access and up to four Ethernet ports for easy integration in the modern facility, DASDEC-II makes it easier than ever for religious broadcasters to deploy content to multiple channels and manage all EAS/CAP functions remotely. Fully featured and ready to go straight from the box, the DASDEC-II system can be used as a drop-in enhancement for any existing EAS encoder/decoder set.

DASDEC-II supports a broad range of physical connection and interface protocols, making it simple for broadcasters to integrate a wide variety of third-party equipment that may already be in use within a house of worship or religious broadcasting network facility. With its IP-based technology, DASDEC-II is engineered to handle future emergency messaging requirements with easy-to-upgrade software. The system's flexible packaging allows for various model configurations, ranging from low-cost, decoder-only setups to sophisticated messaging platforms tailored to the most demanding multi-channel, multi-interface applications.

The MultiStation(TM) software adds capacity to select sequential forwarding, giving broadcasters the ability to schedule the alert to air on each channel at an appropriate time, without interrupting critical programs, on up to five stations -- whether they originate from the same building, same state, or across the nation. By eliminating the need for independent encoder/decoder sets dedicated to each station, one DASDEC-II system replaces five separate encoder/decoder sets, reducing the amount of wiring, rack space, and power required.

Company Background:

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 when the founders determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

DASDEC(TM)-II LC and LCR

http://www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DASDEC-II-LC.zip

DASDEC(TM)-II

http://www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DASDEC-II.zip

DATASHEET CAPTIONS:

DASDEC(TM)-II LC/LCR

http://www.digitalalertsystems.com/pdf/dasdec2-lc_ds.pdf

DASDEC(TM)-II

http://www.digitalalertsystems.com/pdf/dasdec_II_datasheet.pdf

DASDEC(TM)-II Radio

http://www.digitalalertsystems.com/pdf/dasdec2_radio_brochure.pdf

DASDEC(TM)-II TV

http://www.digitalalertsystems.com/pdf/dasdec2_tv_brochure.pdf

MultiStation(TM)

http://www.digitalalertsystems.com/pdf/multistation_brochure.pdf

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE:

"Religious broadcast networks face numerous challenges when deploying Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies, and at NRB 2011 we'll be demonstrating robust yet economical solutions that support effective regulatory compliance with minimal demands on staff and equipment. As EAS and CAP regulations continue to change, our DASDEC(TM) systems offer exceptional single-box solutions for all facets of EAS/CAP management, whether for over-the-air broadcast stations or facilities and networks delivering one or multiple channels regionally or nationally. In every case, the new DASLC and DASLCR systems make deployment of fully integrated CAP/EAS solutions an appealing option, both financially and practically." -- Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems

