Orad's New TD Control Wins STAR Award at NAB 2012

April 24, 2012

ORAD’S NEW TD CONTROL WINS BEST OF SHOW AT NAB 2012

Innovative Video Box Generator Technology Captures TV Technology 2012 STAR Award

Orad is pleased to announce that its new video box production solution, TD Control, received the prestigious 2012 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award during the NAB 2012 exhibition. Designed for news, sports, talk shows, and other fast-turn around productions that leverage video box presentations to connect audiences with remote on air guests and talent, TD Control consolidates the various video streams into a single layout with complete control over video and graphics placement. “Orad is thrilled to have been recognized by TV Technology for its technology achievements with regards to TD Control,” says Avi Sharir, Orad President and CEO. “TD Control was a hit from the very first demonstration on the NAB show floor. I want to personally thank the Orad team for their hard work and TV Technology for its consideration and selection of TD Control in the STAR award competition.”

Now celebrating its 12th anniversary, TV Technology’s STAR Award is designed to honor and showcase the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. A panel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors, columnists and industry experts reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.

“The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor-in-Chief. “Our panel of judges walk the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we select for the STAR Award make the cut—they demonstrate their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”

About TD Control

Designed for technical directors/switcher operators, TD Control streamlines video box production workflows by consolidating video sources and graphics, delivering a single composited image to the switcher. The breakthrough TD Control technology provides tremendous flexibility, including the ability to switch, while on air, from six video sources to six completely different video sources with one click of a button. Users have access to an assortment of video box layouts as well as the ability to create their own video box layouts and store them as a preset for fast recall. The simple, but incredibly fast, workflow lets users easily assign relevant video sources to each video box and, in a click of a button, send it to air.

TD Control offers tight integration with industry-standard switchers, including Sony MV 6000 and 8000 and Grass Valley Kayak. Technical directors/switcher operators can keep their existing workflows, punching buttons on the switchers, or alternatively execute the video box presentation from the TD Control touch screen that is placed next to the switcher.

The powerful real-time TD Control capabilities let users apply any type of transition or DVE between layouts, or simply cut from one composition to another.

Leveraging MOS Protocol, TD Control further streamlines the production workflow by integrating with industry-standard newsroom computer systems (NRCS). News directors, producers, journalists, and editors can access the TD Control video box templates from within the NRCS; select layout and video source, add graphics detail, and submit for playout. Once submitted, the video box template is automatically transferred to the TD Control rundown and ready for immediate broadcast.

TD Control is based on the Orad HDVG 4 video graphics render platform, which offers unparalleled live video insertion capabilities and stunning, real-time 3D graphics and video clip playback. TD Control is ideal for all types of productions and integrates seamlessly with Orad sports, elections, and news solutions.

About TV Technology

TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com) is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 29th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world’s largest publisher of audio and video publications.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/

