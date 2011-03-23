World’s Fastest 4-in 4-out Instant Replay Server Powered by Matrox DSX Developer Products

Tightrope Media Systems ZEPLAY gives operators intuitive, instant, and independent control over four streams of SD or HD video

Matrox Video Products Group today announced that Tightrope Media Systems has chosen the Matrox Xmio2 card, part of the Matrox DSX family of developer products, as the heart of its ZEPLAY instant replay server. ZEPLAY gives operators complete control over four streams of SD or HD video, as they are recorded to hard disk. Each stream may play back from -200% to +200% speed as well as shuttle and jog. ZEPLAY also provides the operator with an extremely fast highlight package editor, external clip import and playback, and versatile play export capability. ZEPLAY’s interface organizes this information with built-in multi-viewers, clip tagging, timecode information, and a graphical timeline called the “playbar”. Target applications include: pro, semi-pro, and college stadiums; second and third tier production trucks; and higher-end installations that require traditional options as the primary source for replay but need a backup or secondary replay unit.

“High-performance hardware and comprehensive software development tools from Matrox let Tightrope develop a stable broadcast production product at about one-quarter of the usual development cost and time. We were free to focus on writing the application and creating unique value instead of slogging through an over-abundance of low-level systems code,” said Andrew Starks, Tightrope co-founder. “Matrox takes their OEM relationships very seriously. They’ve been responsive to our ideas and have always been there when we’ve needed them. It’s a true partnership.”

“Matrox and Tightrope share the goal of supplying high-quality, yet affordable hardware and software tools to broadcasters,” said Francesco Scartozzi, Matrox director of sales. “ZEPLAY brings instant replays to sports that could never have supported the expense of legacy systems. It does this while providing unmatched operator efficiency, that enhances the value of every production in which it’s used.”

At NAB 2011, ZEPLAY will be shown in the Tightrope Media Systems booth N1212. The Matrox DSX Developer Products will be shown in booth SL2515.

About ZEPLAY

First, ZEPLAY is fast. ZEPLAY was built with a clean sheet of paper, eschewing outdated workflows that limit creativity. Second, ZEPLAY is symmetrical. Because the operator can see every angle all of the time, there is no “program/preview” output, even though the system does have a built-in switcher, with crossfading. This means that a four-angle replay can be performed and any desired angle re-cued while the first selected angle is live. This is a revolutionary concept in replays. Third, ZEPLAY is inexpensive. Compared to other broadcast-quality options, ZEPLAY is as little as one-third the price.

About Matrox DSX Developer Products

• Modular architecture gives developers the flexibility to meet technical and price targets for broadcast applications including capture/playout servers, streaming servers, clip and still stores, render farms, character generators, graphics/production servers, automation and master control units, multi-layer effects compositors, and nonlinear editing systems

• Multi-channel HD and SD video/audio I/O support from a single card including 3 Gb/s for 1080p

• Extensive native codec support in HD and SD including DV, D10 for IMX, HDV, DVCPRO HD, MPEG-2 4:2:2, MPEG-2 4:2:2:4 YUVA, MPEG HD for XDCAM HD, MPEG HD422 for XDCAM HD422, AVC-Intra for P2, H.264 and Apple ProRes

• Cross platform file format support – MXF, MOV, AVI, MPG, etc.

• Multi-layer onboard HD scaler/compositor

• Professional realtime effects including sub-pixel 2D/3D DVE, color correction, chroma/luma keying, graphics overlay, smooth speed changes, etc.

• Application development support by a team of dedicated, experienced engineers

About Tightrope Media Systems

Founded in 1997, Tightrope Media Systems is the pioneer of web-centric digital signage and audiovisual head-end automation systems. Tightrope provides station automation, video servers, the Carousel Digital Signage system, and ZEPLAY, a multi-channel instant replay machine for stadiums, arenas and OB vehicles. Tightrope's award winning systems are used across North America in government, hospitals, universities, high schools and local television stations. For more information call Tightrope Media Systems at (866) 866-4118 or visit www.trms.com

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video