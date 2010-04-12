CANON U.S.A. EXHIBITS IMAGING SOLUTIONS AT 2010 NAB SHOW IN LAS VEGAS

Company to Display New Professional HD Camcorder, HD Broadcast Lenses, EOS Digital SLR Cameras and High-Resolution REALis Projectors

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2010 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, is exhibiting a wide range of products for broadcast HD television production, HD video content creation, and high-resolution image display at the 2010 NAB Show, April 12th to 15th, in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Included in the Canon U.S.A. exhibit (Central Hall, booth no. C4325) are HD broadcast lenses and robotic HD cameras, the new Canon XF305 and XF300 professional tapeless HD camcorders, the popular EOS 5D Mark II with 24p HD video capture, the REALiS SX7 Mark II multimedia LCOS projector, a large-format imagePROGRAF printer, and other Canon imaging products.

Canon’s First Professional Tapeless HD Camcorders: The XF305 and XF300

The new Canon XF305 and XF300 professional tapeless HD camcordersemploy an MPEG-2 4:2:2 50Mbps codec – Canon XF Codec – for capturing and recording native 1920 x 1080 video onto affordable, universally available Compact Flash (CF) cards. The new Canon XF305 and XF300 Professional Camcorders feature hot-swappable dual card slots and support UDMA CF cards for maximum performance. Uniting video, audio and metadata into a single file, the Canon XF305 and XF300 use an MXF (Material eXchange Format) File Wrapper, a widely supported open-source format, to maximize compatibility with existing industry infrastructure and non-linear editing (NLE) systems.

The Canon XF305 and XF300 Professional Camcorders include a Genuine Canon 18x HD L-series lens providing documentary filmmakers and news camera operators with the focal-range versatility required in the field. Each model includes three Canon developed and designed native 1920 x 1080 CMOS image sensors, and the new Canon XF Codec for extreme color detail required for accurate chroma-keying, color-grading and compositing for digital filmmaking. Canon’s XF305 model features industry-standard HD-SDI output, genlock, and SMPTE time code (in/out) terminals for multi-camera or 3-D productions.

HJ15ex8.5B Portable HD Lens With Built-In Image Stabilization

Canon HJ15ex8.5B HD Lens

New for NAB 2010 is Canon’s HJ15ex8.5B portable HD zoom lens featuring a built-in Optical Image Stabilizer to maintain stable images even when subject to jolts and vibrations. Designed for HD ENG/EFP cameras with 2/3-inch imagers, the new HJ15ex8.5B portable HD zoom lens weighs only 4.4 lbs. and addresses the need for effective image stabilization necessitated by the HD format’s greater picture detail and width. This new lens uses an improved version of Canon’s patented Vari-Angle Prism image-stabilizer (VAP-IS) to achieve image stability all the way from telephoto to wide-angle settings.

KT17ex4.3B Full-Featured Portable HD Lens for 1/3-Inch Cameras

Canon KT17ex4.3B Portable HD Lens

Also new for NAB 2010 is Canon’s KT17ex4.3B portable HD zoom lens, designed for the new generation of cost-effective HD ENG/EFP cameras with 1/3-inch imagers. Combining high optical performance and advanced features with affordable pricing, the KT17ex4.3B portable HD zoom lens is ideal for shooting assignments that require flexible creative control and a generous focal range (a 2x extender increases the focal-length range from 8.6mm to 146 mm). The KT17ex4.3B also features an ergonomically improved Digital Drive unit with advanced operational features for creative shooting.

Canon HD Lenses for 3-D Productions

Canon will also showcase what may be the longest telephoto portable HD lens in the world that can be used in compact 3-D camera rigs. While designed with sports in mind, at 5.5 lbs., this 18x, 28mm.-500 mm. EFP-style lens is both lightweight and portable. With 2X extender, its maximum focal length will be 1000 mm, offering extraordinary possibilities for 3-D sports and events imaging.

Additional Canon HD Lenses, Robotic POV Cameras, and the Canobeam

In addition to its newest portable HD zoom lenses and its telephoto portable HD lens for 3D productions, Canon will also exhibit its full line of broadcast-grade portable HD ENG/EFP lenses, as well as HD studio lenses and long-zoom HD field lenses (including models with Auto Focus and Canon Image Stabilization), and digital cinematography lenses. Canon’s BU-45H outdoor and BU-50H indoor remote-control robotic HD POV pan/tilt/zoom cameras will also be shown, as will the Canobeam DT-150 wireless HD video transceiver system using Free Space Optics.

Canon EOS Digital SLR Cameras

Over the past year, Canon’s EOS HD Video technology has changed the way users capture 1080p HD video and opened new doors for multimedia journalists and Hollywood cinematographers alike with full manual exposure control, selectable frame rates, and interchangeable lenses on some of the largest and most sensitive image sensors on the market.

Now capable of 24p (23.976 fps) and 30p (29.97 fps) image capture (with a free download of Canon Firmware version 2.0.4), the Canon EOS 5D Mark II digital SLR provides cinematographers and videographers with a versatile HD camera designed for creative, high-quality production work. Featuring a 21.1-megapixel full-frame 24 x 36mm CMOS sensor for 1920 x 1080 HD resolution capture, the Canon EOS 5D Mark II digital SLR delivers a sensitivity range from ISO 50 to ISO 25600, superb low-light performance, excellent color reproduction, a shallow depth-of-field, and spectacular HD image quality. Canon’s NAB exhibit will highlight additional new EOS 5D Mark II capabilities provided by Firmware version 2.0.4.

The new EOS-1D Mark IV Digital SLR features Full HD capture and full manual exposure control, plus selectable frame rates on an all-new APS-H-sized image sensor that’s similar in size to a Super 35mm motion picture film frame. The Canon EOS-1D Mark IV allows for three video recording resolutions – 1080p Full HD and 720p HD and Standard Definition. The camera will record Full HD at 1920 x 1080 in selectable frame rates of 24p (23.976), 25p, or 30p (29.97); and 720p HD or SD video recording at either 50p or 60p (59.94).

Also on display will be the Canon EOS 7D digital SLR featuring Full HD video capture at 1920 x 1080 resolution with selectable frame rates of 24p, 25p or 30p.

The Canon REALiS SX7 Mark II Multimedia LCOS Projector

Designed to serve the critical color-matching needs of digital imaging professionals, the new Canon REALiS SX7 Mark II Multimedia LCOS Projector offers a remarkable 4000 lumens of brightness and advanced LCOS technology for highly detailed, film-like display of video and still images. The REALiS SX7 Mark II also features an advanced six-axis color-adjustment function and Canon’s enhanced color management mode known as “Photo Image Mode.” This special mode further enhances end-user capabilities to improve the fidelity of projected images by fine-tuning the color levels and color temperature, and adjusting for ambient lighting conditions. The SX7 Mark II also supports both Adobe RGB and sRGB color spaces.

Canon imagePROGRAF Large-Format Printers

Providing precise and ultra high-quality performance, Canon’s imagePROGRAF large-format models can provide production companies with a convenient means of printing posters, backdrops, and other large graphics on-demand. To enhance their available color spectrum, the new Canon imagePROGRAF models feature a revolutionary 12-Color LUCIA EX pigment ink set, increasing the achievable color gamut by approximately 20 percent from the previous imagePROGRAF iPFx100 series.

Canon Video Prosumer HD Camcorders

Along with Canon’s new XF305 and XF300 professional tapeless HD camcorders, Canon will also show its XL H1S and XL H1A shoulder-mount professional HD camcorders, XH A1S and XH G1S HD professional handheld HD camcorders, and its new line of nine VIXIA Flash memory consumer HD camcorders designed for the acquisition of HD video of exceptional detail and clarity.

