Mosaik Solutions Reveals Expanded U.S. Cable Footprints and Improvements to Broadcast Television Intelligence

Flexible delivery options and improved data offer customers more intelligence to track competition, analyze market information, manage customer expectations and make smarter strategic business decisions

BOSTON, MA., May 21, 2012 (The Cable Show 2012, Booth #2246)– Mosaik Solutions, formerly American Roamer, the global source for geospatial network intelligence, today announces updated U.S. cable broadband footprints and improvements to the company’s broadcast television intelligence. This new data will allow the company’s customers to more deeply evaluate where content can be delivered through wired, mobile and broadcast networks and also highlight where competitive threats exist. This information can be provided through an array of mediums, which Mosaik Solutions will be showcasing at The Cable Show 2012.

The geospatial network intelligence leader continues to develop its web, geospatial, and creative solutions, expanding the ways in which it can deliver network intelligence to its customers. Through both MapELEMENTS and CoverageRight, Mosaik Solutions can flexibly deliver the U.S. cable network footprints in a variety of ways to its customers, including digital imagery, GIS file formats, several web-based interactive mapping options and multiple APIs.

Mosaik Solutions has improved the depth of its network coverage catalog to include additional broadcast television footprints throughout the United States. Through MapELEMENTS’ Point and Boundary Inspector, users can quickly access broadcast network coverage intelligence to understand more about where the market opportunities are within a defined area. MapELEMENTS’ inspection capabilities rapidly support cross-technology analysis, competitive intelligence and asset evaluations by enabling views of all available coverage patterns at a point or within defined boundaries. This feature directly benefits network service providers, investors and regulatory bodies by ensuring the highest quality, most frequently updated intelligence is also available to them through a rich web-based software-as-a-service.

MapELEMENTS is a hosted interactive mapping solution that enables strategic decision makers to access network and market intelligence on different segments of the wireless, cable and telecom ecosystem - all within one web browser.

CoverageRight is a comprehensive collection of GIS data sets that provide wireless, telecom and cable network coverage intelligence, allowing users to leverage major GIS software applications to perform powerful analyses against both proprietary and Mosaik Solutions’ intelligence.

“Mosaik Solutions prides itself on keeping ahead of the geospatial network intelligence trends and developing the largest and most frequently updated network coverage catalog of its kind,” said Bryan Darr, president and CEO, Mosaik Solutions. “We are a trusted partner for operators across the telecommunications network ecosystem who rely on our information, technology solutions and independent analytical support to make better decisions.”

Mosaik Solutions offers the largest network coverage catalog available, enabling its customers to efficiently and cost-effectively communicate their network availability to clients and track competition. Its expanded U.S. cable broadband footprints and improved broadcast television intelligence will be available May 21, 2012.

Mosaik Solutions will demonstrate its expanded cable and broadcast intelligence at the Cable Show Booth #2246 in Boston May 21-23.

About Mosaik Solutions

Mosaik Solutions is the global source for geospatial network intelligence. The company maintains the largest mobile network coverage catalog in the world, including all common mobile technologies. To provide its clients with the most current intelligence available, the global coverage catalog is evaluated and updated quarterly.

With more than 20 years of experience, Mosaik Solutions also provides telecommunications coverage patterns, wireless spectrum depth, network configurations, and licensing data delivered through geospatial, analytical, creative and web solutions tailored to meet client needs. This comprehensive and accurate geospatial network intelligence helps clients acquire and retain customers, make sound business decisions and execute with a solid information base.