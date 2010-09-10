RADIANTGRID AND LINEAR ACOUSTIC ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION ON PRODUCTS AT IBC 2010

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS — RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and new media automation service platforms, is collaborating with Linear Acoustic, the leading authority in television audio control from content creation to transmission, to deliver best in class solutions for loudness and audio control in a file-based workflow. The companies will be introducing the first of several new solutions addressing this goal at IBC 2010 (Stand 8.D29).

RadiantGrid’s transwrapping and transcoding capabilities have been combined with Linear Acoustic audio technology in the new Linear Acoustic AERO.file. This software solution brings upmixing, downmixing, loudness range control and multi-pass scaling to file-based workflows without the need for outside hardware devices. AERO.file also supports audio transcoding between multichannel broadcast formats such as AC-3,

Dolby E, AAC and Broadcast WAV (BWF).

Via RadiantGrid’s transwrapping functionality, users are able to pass through video streams of any type, while re-encoding, applying loudness processing, upmixing or downmixing the audio sources using Linear Acoustic AERO.qc processing. This will be performed in a triple pass approach, allowing for a first measurement of the entire program segment, a second pass for user-selected UPMAX-II upmixing and/or loudness range control, and then a final pass to ensure the results perfectly match the chosen target. This enables complete independence of loudness matching from other processing choices and guarantees the target is reached every time while preserving the quality of the original content.

“Until now, when processing audio in a file-based workflow, customers only had the option of loudness scaling,” explains Tim Carroll, founder and president of Linear Acoustic. “While simple scaling can produce loudness matched segments, it may not go far enough for programs whose loudness range exceeds the target for a given channel. By combining the ultra-stable and flexible RadiantGrid transwrapping and TrueGridTM transcoding technologies with our AERO.qc processing, users will be able to process audio while converting it to other file formats all within one solution.”

RadiantGrid will also be adding these same new capabilities to the RadiantGridTM Platform giving users a full suite of tools to correct for loudness, upmix and downmix audio files and transcode to a variety of file formats. RadiantGrid’s transwrapping function is also used here to allow the audio files to be processed while leaving the associated video files untouched.

“We are honored to be working with an industry leader such as Linear Acoustic to help bring loudness correction into the file-based realm,” says Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “Users have requested a means of processing audio without the need to decode and re-encode video files. Our faster than real-time transcoding and transwrapping capabilities, combined with the high-quality audio control solutions by Linear Acoustic, our users will have all the tools necessary to process files for deployment – regardless of the file format and means of delivery.”