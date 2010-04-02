For Immediate Release

FRANCE TELEVISIONS SELECTS DALET TO MODERNIZE FRANCE 2 NEWS PRODUCTION PLATFORM

Dalet Media Asset Management capabilities help France 2 to integrate broadcast and corporate systems for News production

Levallois-Perret, France – April 1, 2010 - France Televisions, the French National Public Broadcaster, has selected Dalet Enterprise Edition to modernize its News production platform at France 2, the broadcaster’s largest channel. In addition to its innovative production tools, the Dalet enterprise solution delivers an SOA compliant Media Asset Management back-office infrastructure that will seamlessly unify France 2’s existing broadcast systems and corporate applications, enhancing technology interoperability and overall production efficiency for creating News and Sports programs. The Dalet platform combines production tools with strong metadata management capabilities, improving the production process for cataloging and preparing content from ingest to distribution. Dalet will also provide several software components that will integrate the existing France 2 environment. The new Dalet installation will enhance existing workflows and enable new production processes, as well as protect the investments France 2 has already made.

“We reviewed a range of vendors. The tender process enabled us to determine that Dalet was able to best meet our requirements and integrate their News production tools in our existing environment with our homemade applications. The Dalet system expands our News production capabilities without giving up any of the functionality that we have today,” said Marck Krief, Director of Engineering and Maintenance, France Televisions. “One of the key aspects is that Dalet provides both a technically advanced platform for News production and a modern Media Asset Management back-office. Combined with their experienced consultancy support, it will allow us to adapt to future broadcast workflows, as well as realize many of our own unique initiatives. This is an immense value add.”

The new workflow will feature Dalet’s centralized ingest tools, a comprehensive video production platform, its flexible content catalog and enterprise search engine. Dalet will tightly integrate with France 2’s craft editors, custom developed applications, existing glossaries and current hardware environment. Simple and complex editing tasks, effects creation and audio sweetening will be fully connected into the workflow. Custom integration based on the MOS protocol will also integrate the in-house developed newsroom computer system (NRCS), providing journalists and producers full access to media assets.

“Dalet’s technology, which provides advanced media production tools for Newsroom workflows, is based on an under layer of metadata and media management services. This Media Asset Management back-office orchestrates workflows for mixed IT and broadcast environments like France 2. Components that typically do not work well together are unified through our technology, and thus provide a flexible and intuitive working environment for staff from ingest to archive,” explains Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet. “The Dalet workflow offers more than improved inter-system communications and productions - it provides return on investment. Our modern SOA infrastructure is dynamic and versatile, allowing France 2 to customize their workflow to best serve their production needs.” The Dalet MAM core incorporates a workflow engine that facilitates file conversions and distribution, governing complex media exchanges between different applications and platforms. Dalet’s comprehensive metadata management layer ensures assets and metadata are properly shared and enriched by users across all departments of France Televisions.

About France Televisions

Created in 2000, France Televisions is the first French broadcasting group and the first free digital package. Every day, nearly 4 in 10 French watch our channels. Public service broadcasting, the group has a social and cultural role which requires an ambition and a constant requirement in the definition of its program offerings. Thus, all channels of the bouquet should address all represent French society in its diversity. The group must also innovate both in form and in the funds and ensure that new information technologies are at the heart of its offering and its strategy. France Televisions is also a whole with diverse and complementary activities which include 4 national channels Metropolitan (France 2, France 3, France 4 and France 5) and a network of overseas RFO with France and the Chain O, dealing with DOM and transmitted metropolis.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels, including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT: FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

