AmberFin’s Free Educational Program Goes Viral in First Month

Broadcast Industry Leader, Bruce Devlin Hits on Hot Topics & Draws International Audience with Bruce’s Shorts Video and Webinar series

Basingstoke, England, 18 October 2011 – AmberFin, a leading developer of file-based media ingest and transcoding solutions for content owners, broadcasters, sports organizations and post-production houses, reports that its , has exceeded all forecasts in terms of the number of subscribers it has drawn in the first month since its launch at IBC 2011.

AmberFin has received many hundreds of registrations for Bruce’s Shorts, including large numbers from North America, Japan and Australia as well as from across Europe. There is increasing evidence that the initiative is going viral with multiple subscriptions being received from the same organizations. The range of organizations represented is diverse, including major broadcasters and studios, as well as consultants and systems integrators worldwide.

Bruce’s Shorts is approaching a key point in the release of the program’s first in-depth webinar, which will provide a more detailed insight of an issue that Bruce Devlin believes is important to the broadcast industry. The first webinar will be available for viewing on 25 October and will provide a beginner's guide to file-based workflows.

“We are very pleased with the initial response to the launch of Bruce’s Shorts – it appears to strike a chord with many people in our industry,” commented Bruce Devlin, Chief Technology Officer at AmberFin. “Although we have kicked off the series, there is no deadline for signing up to Bruce’s Shorts. This is not some dry old academic theory – what we provide is real industry insider knowledge, which is so much more valuable. The fact that it’s available free of charge makes it even more of a no-brainer.”

People can sign up to Bruce’s Shorts by visiting AmberFin’s website - www.amberfin.com/shorts

What is Bruce’s Shorts?

Bruce's Shorts consists of series of weekly video shorts and monthly in-depth webinars covering a broad range of industry topics including: "what can Toyota teach us about media quality control?" to "what is the best way to ingest 40,000 hours of tape?" and "what is SOA and why do I need it?"

The program has been developed and is led by Bruce Devlin, AmberFin's Chief Technology Officer and co-author of the MXF specification. Devlin brings 25 years of experience working at the leading edge of the broadcast industry, working on standards committees, designing products and developing software algorithms that help organizations create content effectively and efficiently.

Unlike many other vendors and publishers that request payment for access to training and information services, AmberFin is providing this expert tutorial series free of charge to all industry executives that register with the company.

To subscribe to Bruce’s Shorts, visit www.amberfin.com/shorts. Once registered, subscribers will receive regular emails alerting them to the availability of new video shorts, as well as the release of new webinars at regular intervals.

About AmberFin

AmberFin is a company at the heart of solving file-based workflow problems for content owners, broadcasters, sports organizations and post-production houses. The AmberFin Media Factory, based on the iCR family of modular software products, digitizes and transforms new and archived content, combining a service oriented design philosophy with intelligent use of cost-effective generic IT. This enables customers to save time, increase revenues and grow in-line with business demands.

Unique to the Media Factory system, AmberFin’s industry first approach to Quality Control, known as Unified Quality Control (UQC), introduces a QC mark that brings a new level of trust to media assets. UQC uniquely combines an automated process with a human touch, enabling more efficient and effective decision-making and new levels of confidence in the file creation and transformation processes.

AmberFin has experienced growth of 90% in the last year thanks to hundreds of iCR systems being deployed worldwide. Systems that are trusted where quality matters by some of the world’s leading media organizations including Sony Pictures, NBA, Turner Broadcasting, ZDF, NRK, National Geographic, BT, Discovery and Warner Brothers.

