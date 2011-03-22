OMNIMAGO Invests in SCANITY for New Production and Archive Scanning Projects

DFT Digital Film Technology, provider of high-end film and digital post production solutions that preserve, manage, and deliver your pictures, announced that German production and post production facility OMNIMAGO has invested in a SCANITY film scanner.

OMNIMAGO will use their new SCANITY for scanning a wide variety of film stock for new film productions, as well as archive and restoration scanning. SCANITY was installed in February, 2011 and combines OMNIMAGO’s entire workload that was previously scanned on a Spirit DataCine®, FDI Quadra, and a Cintel URSA Diamond.

The ease in which SCANITY integrates into their existing equipment infrastructure was a key point for OMNIMAGO during their decision making process. OMNIMAGO incorporates SCANITY into their current workflow alongside color correction, digital restoration, editing, DFT BONES Dailies software, and a variety of other processing and playout tools. A DVS Digital Video System SAN sits at the heart of the system. Whether the deliverable is film preparation and features scanning, archive and restoration projects, digital cinema package’s (DCP’s), or dailies, the entire infrastructure works seamlessly together.

The speed at which SCANITY scans film into data files provides OMNIMAGO with considerable time savings, resulting in less overhead. The touch-free optical pin registration, audio scanning, new roller-gate design, continuous motion capstan film transport, and infrared channel and dirt processing option were also key points to OMNIMAGO’s decision to invest in SCANITY. Product features such as LED light sources and fewer third party components keeps equipment maintenance and servicing costs low.

“The fast scanning speeds of SCANITY in combination with grain reduction and a defect-map generated by an infrared camera were all very convincing arguments for us. The automatic features for focus and D-Min-operations allow us to calibrate optimal images even faster. Our colorists also appreciate how easy SCANITY is to understand and operate,” remarked Olaf Legenbauer, Head of Film Department of OMNIMAGO.

Peter Fries, OMNIMAGO Managing Director commented on their purchase; “A new technological era starts at OMNIMAGO with the SCANITY film scanner. Our investment not only transforms our internal production and post production processes, it will help us solidify new clients in existing and new markets with technology and service offerings that encompass higher standards of quality and flexibility.”

OMNIMAGO’s work includes considerable archive, restoration and preservation projects, including teaming up with the Friedrich-Wilhelm-Mamau-Stiftung Foundation on the 1922 archived Die Nibelungen, a series of two silent fantasy films that were ground breaking in its time for the use of innovative visual effects and lighting techniques. In the coming months and years, OMNIMAGO will use SCANITY for scanning a vast variety of film stocks, and in a multitude of applications ranging from new feature films to extremely valuable and delicate archives.

“OMNIMAGO is an industry leader in adopting new technology, and the fact that they have embraced the SCANITY confirms that its rich feature-set for handling all types of film gently, while delivering exceptional image quality is a positive contribution to facilities, their clients, and all film scanning markets, “ commented Michael Schneider, Sales Manager of DFT Digital Film Technology.