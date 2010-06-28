IMPRINT MUSIC USES SOLID STATE LOGIC AWS 900+ SE FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION

Recent Purchase is Second AWS for Imprint

TORONTO, CANADA – Imprint Music, a recording facility that primarily focuses on all aspects of audio for commercials, recently installed a Solid State Logic AWS 900+ SE console in Studio A. Imprint Music offers music, composition, sound-design and recording studio services for clients like Honda, Budweiser, Coke and Subaru, among many others. Because of Imprint Music’s positive experience with an AWS 900+ in Studio B, it was a natural workflow extension for them to install the AWS 900+ SE in Studio A. The facility also employs an SSL XLogic X-Rack system.

“We installed the first AWS in Studio B because that was our main music tracking room and we wanted a console that presented us with high level sound quality,” says Aaron McCourt, engineer for Imprint Music. “Once we gained experience with the AWS, we missed having the routing options, the better front end and the hands-on experience for Studio A. The great benefit of the AWS 900+ SE is the fact that it is also a controller for our Pro Tools® system, so we weren’t going backwards in our workflow by replacing the controller.”

According to studio owner and composer, Fraser MacDougall, Imprint Music has two dedicated control rooms addressing two l,100 square foot studio rooms, to record everything from a small orchestra or rock band to voice-over work. One of the benefits of the AWS 900+ SE matching Studio B is the consistent 5.1 monitoring so necessary for commercial work.

“Having 5.1 monitoring available in both rooms is a big plus for what we do,” continues McCourt. “This has become a regular workflow feature for our facility. The implementation is very good, straight forward and now both studios offer the same capability. For commercials, the agency people are interested in great results and speed. The AWS delivers both. It gives us an awesome sonic starting point for each session, so I am not always jumping to our outboard gear. The AWS also gives us that wonderful punch and crispness for drums, and the clarity and definition for the effects, vocal and music tracks that really shines for surround mixing. I no longer need to backpedal to try to fix things in Studio A because the sound is great from the get go.”

Imprint Music originally purchased an SSL XLogic X-Rack filled with mic pres for Studio A to match the input quality of Studio B. Since the advent of the new AWS 900+ SE, that rack now sports two X-Rack VHD input modules, a Stereo Bus Compressor module, two E-Series and two SuperAnalogue Dynamics modules.

“The combination of the X-Rack modules and the AWS 900+ SE had really made a difference here at Imprint Music,” states McCourt. “Since I have been using the X-Rack dynamics, I haven’t looked back. Another point is the AWS allows us to pull together all our outboard gear quickly and easily. It is great to have the routing flexibility, the EQ’s, the compression and DAW control right in front of me. I can spend more time engineering and less time worrying over technology and that makes the clients happy.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.