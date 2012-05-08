Bridge Technologies Expands Asian Partner Network with Vietnam's Vietcoms

OSLO, Norway -- May 8, 2012 -- Bridge Technologies has added to its rapidly growing network of Asian partners with the appointment of Hanoi-based broadcast and media network integrator Vietcoms. The entire range of Bridge Technologies products will be sold and supported in Vietnam by Vietcoms' team of experienced specialists.

"Bridge Technologies is the market leader in digital media monitoring, and the addition of the company's products to our offering enhances our strength as the premier system integrator in the country," said Khang Do, president of Vietcoms. "Vietnam is an emerging broadcast market deploying a lot of new technology for IPTV, DVB-T2, DVB-S2, and converged media, and QoS is a critical requirement for all of these applications. With Bridge Technologies systems, we can provide end-to-end quality of service for our customers."

In addition to sophisticated and comprehensive solutions for cable and satellite infrastructure, Vietcoms will offer the OTT monitoring tools included in the latest Bridge Technologies probes.

"Vietcoms is a valued partner with exactly the breadth and depth of expertise that the dynamic Vietnamese market needs," said Philip Burnham, Bridge Technologies sales director. "With Bridge products Vietcoms will be able to ensure that its customers have the best-possible monitoring and analysis environment."

Based in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies develops advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital media industries. The Bridge Technologies integrated monitoring ecosystem offers an innovative approach to the monitoring and analysis of converging services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, DVB/ATSC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the system offers a complete end-to-end system for the continuous quality assurance of a network from satellite to set-top box. Designed for every application within the media delivery chain, Bridge Technologies probes are configurable as a complete monitoring system, or can be integrated with third-party management environments.

About Vietcoms

Founded in Vietnam in 2005, Vietcoms has delivered technology solutions and expertise to most of the broadcast and pay TV operators in Vietnam with support from the world's premier equipment vendors. We design and build facilities focusing on signal processing, satellite/ IP/ SDH/ fiber transmission, headend for CATV/ DTH/ DTT/ IPTV, and HFC network.

