SETTE Implements Dalet to Harness Post Workflow

CANADA’S SETTE SELECTS DALET ENTERPRISE EDITION AS ASSET MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR POST FACILITY

Dalet will centralize and manage content across diverse workflows and systems to provide a fully integrated solution at specialized post facility

New York, NY – December 20, 2010 –Dalet Digital Media Systems today announced that SETTE PostProduction in Montreal has selected Dalet Enterprise Edition as the core media asset management platform to unify and streamline its complex technical post-production operations. SETTE operates a multichannel broadcast centre and also provides specialized technical services to several TV channels in the Canadian market. SETTE’s expertise includes program reformatting and transcoding; translations, captioning and subtitling for broadcast delivery as well as for VOD, web and mobile distribution.

“Our program volume has grown exponentially with more than 1600 files each month and numerous copies of a program – in different formats for different purposes,” comments Alain Charest, Technical Director of SETTE. “It’s been difficult to juggle data and processes between all our systems, databases and platforms. Dalet Enterprise Edition will give us a single organizational backbone to manage and track everything. And it will be a huge improvement to have the information presented in clear, usable interfaces that directly relate to the operators’ tasks and needs. We look forward to much greater efficiency with Dalet."

Dalet Enterprise Edition provides a highly customizable Media Asset Management (MAM) platform to integrate multiple workflows, formats, systems and archives within one fluid system. Dalet includes built-in production tools to manage ingest, logging, production, distribution and archiving across systems and workgroups.

“The SETTE project is an excellent example of how the advanced technologies of Dalet Enterprise Edition can produce tremendous productivity gains and enhance the business aspects as well,” comments Julien Decaix General Manager, Dalet Digital Media Systems USA. “The Dalet solution is developed on the principles of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) with an easy to implement Web Services API, workflow engine and a flexible metadata model, giving SETTE the benefits of a centralized MAM that is fully integrated with its other broadcast and IT systems. SETTE will realize immediate operational improvements and Dalet will also simplify the business side, allowing SETTE to generate monthly reports detailing the time and resources spent on a given project for invoicing purposes. Dalet Enterprise Edition takes content management to a new level.”

Dalet and its technical partner Sonotechnique will design and deploy Dalet Enterprise Edition at SETTE PostProduction with full implementation expected early in 2011.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal +, FOX, eTV, NBC Universal, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

