AmberFin unveils new products and new tools at NAB

AmberFin today announced a range of new developments during NAB for its award winning iCR Ingest, QC, Transcoding, Format Conversion and Standards Conversion product range.

NAB sees the premiere of iCR Smart Ingest, the world's first system that combines high-quality HD and SD Ingest with Automatic Assisted Quality Control in a single system. iCR Smart Ingest solves the problem of reliably and efficiently ingesting tape based content into IT centric workflows, including SAN and NAS based architectures. Operators can quickly and accurately make Quality Control decisions during ingest, saving time and money on costly reworks.

Also on show for the first time in the US is the new iCR Standards Converter, specifically designed for ultra high quality standards conversion in a file-based environment. The iCR Standards Converter includes a comprehensive range of high- quality temporal, spatial, codec and wrapper conversion tools, delivering best-in-class results for file-based tasks.

AmberFin is pioneering work on solving the problem of creating multiple output formats from multiple input formats by using a common intermediate 'mezzanine' master. AmberFin has already delivered innovative developments which use JPEG2000, DNxHD and non compressed formats. Now, AVC Intra has been added as a new high quality mezzanine choice.

Avid Interplay Integration, will be previewed on the AmberFin booth, which will allow iCR users directly ingest content into the Avid Interplay environment including any required Transcoding, format conversion, standards conversion or rewrapping. This means that Avid Interplay users can now cost effectively ingest a wide range of tape and file source content, without tying up edit suites. It also means a huge range of different source formats can easily be converted to the requirements of a particular program.

Other developments include support of GXF, enhanced QC tools and latest Closed Caption handling.

AmberFin is in the South Upper hall - SU4917. AmberFin technology can also be seen in action on the TMD (N3716) Miranda (N2515) and Isilon (SL4105) stands and at National Teleconsultants private suites.

Bruce Devlin, CTO of AmberFin, says: "The iCR product line is all about boosting efficiency and driving down costs, as our customers move increasingly into IT centric file based workflows. The innovations we are announcing at NAB will contribute directly to an improved bottom line for our customers".

