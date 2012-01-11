FSR Builds a Bigger (Ceiling) Box

Woodland Park, NJ • FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, has announced the launch of a new ceiling box with a deeper design developed to accommodate applications requiring more internal equipment than the CB-12 and CB-22 models.

“The CB-224 is the largest unit in our popular CB Ceiling enclosure series,” commented Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “Its capacity to support 50 pounds for a projector, and 12 pounds on each shelf makes it ideal for any venue requiring a robust ceiling mount.”

The unit is a perfect fit for conference centers, schools, meeting and training facilities, airports and museums. Its advanced deep box design has a pull-down 4 RU cage with gas-spring assisted ball-bearing slide. 2 RU of angle-adjustable rack-mounting surfaces on either end of the cage facilitate mounting and visibility of 1RU/2RU patch panels. 1-3/8” of clear space on both sides allows for wire bundles to traverse parallel to the cage after installation. Each side of the box has an edge-protected bundled cable inlet cavity, filled with flame retardant foam seal. The interior of the CB-224 is complete with 5 internal outlets, 1 external outlet, and a fan.

The CB-224 ceiling box is available in 4 versions: with or without a pole-mount for a projector, and both with or without “smart” electronics. The Smart Module brings Green Energy savings to the Ceiling Box by turning power on and off to non-critical equipment based on the current being drawn by the projector. In effect, when the projector is shut down, the non-critical devices in the ceiling box are power off as well, and when the projector is powered on, so are the other devices. This reduces the amount of power being consumed by the room when it is not in use.

The CB-224 is ETL listed and has approvals for safety (UL 60950-1) and visible smoke (UL-2043). Units are currently shipping.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

###

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com