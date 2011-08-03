Broadpeak IBC2011 Product Preview

IBC2011 SHOW EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Broadpeak -- Stand 2.C40b

At IBC2011, Broadpeak will demonstrate its latest content delivery and video network management solutions that have been designed with the specific needs of operators and content providers in mind. The company will showcase the all-new BkS300 series of multiformat streaming servers that enables operators and content providers to meet the growing demand to deliver content to multiple platforms. The company will also present a cross-terminal, cross-OS demonstration of "follow me" TV to showcase how efficiently on-demand content can be delivered to multiple devices, while also enabling viewers to switch from one device to another and continue watching the same content.

Key Products and Technology Demos

New at IBC2011 -- BkS300 At IBC2011 Broadpeak will unveil the BkS300, the company's latest series of multiformat streaming servers. Ideal for multiplatform content delivery, this robust and scalable on-demand video server delivers video on managed or open-Internet networks to multiple devices. It provides a unified solution for video streaming in most popular formats like Microsoft(R) Silverlight(R) smooth streaming for live and VOD content with Digital Rights Management (DRM), and Apple(R) HTTP live streaming for both live and on-demand applications with scrambled or in-the-clear content.

Dedicated to adaptive streaming, the BkS300 features an optimized architecture for enhanced performance to deliver services with the best quality of experience. The BkS300 is fully integrated into the BkM100 CDN Mediator and provides fail-over and load balancing management options. Additionally, the BkS300 features an integrated tool from Broadpeak's partner, Skytide, which provides operators with helpful CDN analytics and reporting information.

"Follow Me" TV Demonstration of BkM100 Unified Content Delivery Management System Ever aware of the growing consumer demand for multiplatform content, Broadpeak will demonstrate how its BkM100 content delivery management system enables the delivery of content to multiple devices -- smoothly and simply. Visitors to Broadpeak's IBC2011 booth will be able to view a cross-terminal, cross-OS demonstration of "follow me" TV. Utilizing Broadpeak's unified CDN technology, the demonstration will show how on-demand content can be delivered efficiently to multiple devices, while also allowing for switching between multiple devices, to carry on watching the same content.

The demonstration will involve content delivery to multiple screens: a personal computer with Microsoft(R) Silverlight(R) streaming, an iPad(R) with HTTP live streaming, an iPhone(R) with iOS, a set-top box with TS streaming, and an Android(TM)-based Galaxy phone with RTSP streaming. The viewer can start watching content on any of these devices, stop, and start the same content from the same point on a different device by pressing just a single button. By sharing streaming information through a CDN component called "cross-terminal module," the Broadpeak approach enables seamless delivery of content on all devices irrespective of the devices' operating systems.

Company Overview: Broadpeak designs and manufactures multiplatform broadband video delivery solutions for Internet service providers and IPTV, cable, and hybrid pay-TV operators worldwide. Its portfolio of video network components powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company's systems and services help network service providers increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience. Broadpeak is headquartered in Rennes, France.

