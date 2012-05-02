Dalet Wins Second Consecutive TV Technology STAR Award

Prestigious 2012 Award Recognizes Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management Platform for Outstanding Technological Innovations

Levallois-Perret, France – May 2, 2012 – Dalet Digital Media Systems has been awarded a TV Technology 2012 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award by the editors of TV Technology magazine at the 2012 NAB convention in Las Vegas. Unveiled at this year’s broadcast show, Dalet Galaxy is the new version of the company’s enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) platform. It includes a high-value, BPMN 2.0-compliant workflow engine, specially tailored for broadcast workflows, which dramatically boosts productivity while providing operational and business visibility across the media enterprise. Dalet Galaxy also features the new Dalet One Cut video editor and a totally revamped graphical user interface.

Now celebrating its 12th anniversary, TV Technology’s STAR Award is designed to honor and showcase the outstanding technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. A panel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors, columnists and industry experts reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry and submitted their award nominees.

“The NAB Show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor-in-Chief. “Our panel of judges walks the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we select for the STAR Award make the cut—they demonstrate their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”

Dalet Galaxy is the first open and fully integrated solution for managing any type of digital media, as well as multiple workflows, on a converged platform that addresses all aspects of television, radio and digital media production.

“We’re very pleased to be recognized with a TV Technology Star Award for a second straight year,” said Raoul Cospen, Director of Marketing for Dalet. “Dalet Galaxy, with the new BPMN workflow engine, will enable broadcasters to transition from channel-centric workflows to a more efficient, industrialized model, in which content is produced, seamlessly made available and transformed for delivery to multiple outlets. Our customers can nimbly produce more content for more channels and devices to improve their bottom lines. The Dalet MAM core leverages open IT standards in a MAM framework, making it far easier and less costly to add new channels, services and viewing platforms.”

The new BPM workflow engine in Dalet Galaxy includes tools for designing and modeling workflows, and for orchestrating human tasks as well as automated processes (transcoding, file transfers, etc.). All operational and business processes are now fully visible and monitored across the enterprise, in real-time, with advanced reporting capabilities based on actual metrics coming from the system. Dalet Galaxy will be available for general release later this year.

The Dalet MAM core unifies diverse systems to provide an end-to-end, cross-system, metadata, content and workflow management solution. Dalet Galaxy will become the foundation for the company’s enterprise MAM solutions, which include the purpose-built workgroup packages Dalet Media Life for program prep, promo production and multimedia archiving, Dalet News Suite for news production and distribution, Dalet Sports Factory for live event and sports production and Dalet Radio Suite for multiplatform news and music programming.

About TV Technology

TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com) is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews, and is celebrating its 29th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world’s largest publisher of audio and video publications.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP and Reuters: DALE.PA.Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com

