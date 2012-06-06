FSR Reaches New Heights at InfoComm 2012

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, will debut its new Top Shelf wall-mounted enclosure at InfoComm 2012. The new box, which offers an innovative approach to wall racks, targets applications where space is limited by packing up to 4RU of AV equipment in an attractive housing. Top Shelf, which will be on display at FSR’s InfoComm booth N651 in the North Hall, is ideal for classrooms, conference and meeting rooms, government applications, hospitals, hotels, museums, Houses of Worship and anywhere projectors and other AV equipment are typically used.

A wall-mounted, adjustable enclosure that installs at the ceiling, Top Shelf provides ample space to mount AC receptacles, AV interfaces and more. In fact, it features nine single gang positions, four double gang positions, and six single gang positions for IPS plates. All is enclosed in a sturdy, yet attractive locking cover that allows Wi-FI and other wireless RF signals to pass between the equipment and the room. In addition, the new box offers advanced Practical Wire Management features that ensure neat, logical cable routing. All the necessary mounting hardware and cable clamps are included to satisfy most installation requirements.

“Top Shelf is the newest addition to our wall-mounted enclosure line of products,” says Jan Sandri, president, FSR. “With its unique ability to solve challenges many classrooms, boardrooms, schools, hospitals and more face with limited space, we are thrilled to bring this new solution to this year’s InfoComm show. With the unit’s ability to pack up to 4RU of AV equipment in a housing that is robust but also visually appealing, we are confident that Top Shelf will fit into almost any AV environment.”

FSR’s latest additions to their Intellitools line are the new POE-TO-USB CHARGER ACCESSORIES. Cube and Wall Plate styles are available that derive ample power from a standard POE Network connection and do not require POE+. They can be used to conveniently charge devices that are charged via USB ports such as IPADs.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

FSR complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and is a woman owned business. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information visit www.fsrinc.com.

