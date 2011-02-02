StreamGuys Replicates One-To-Many Broadcast Model for Single-Source Streaming

BAYSIDE, CALIFORNIA, February 2, 2011 – StreamGuys, Inc., a streaming media and content delivery provider, has evolved its streaming platform to support single-source audio and video streaming to multiple targets, including desktop, laptop and mobile devices. The company is leaning on its broadcast experience and knowledge of the cellular network to ensure that its clients can maintain connection with their audiences at home, in the office and on the go, while also offering valuable audience measurement techniques and services.

“Streaming to mobile comprised more than half of our customer requests in 2010,” said Jonathan Speaker, COO of StreamGuys. “The proliferation of mobile devices is changing how streaming media is consumed, and broadcasters, for example, are increasingly working with streaming providers and content delivery networks to reach audiences on the move. StreamGuys is uniquely positioned to help service providers deliver a single programming source to multiple mobile platforms through native support of iPhone, iPad, Android, Blackberry, Windows and Symbian devices.”

StreamGuys is well-known in the radio broadcast and streaming audio space for its ability to push a single source of audio, such as high-quality AAC/HE-AAC streams, to all of the major mobile phones and Flash players for desktops and laptops. The company often works with app developers to provide value add-ons such as password protection and functionalities that integrate with the streaming application.

The company’s ability to push a single source of high-quality H.264 video to the aforementioned mobile devices — as well as to Flash and other desktop/laptop players — means that StreamGuys can packetize unique video streams and natively support all of these targets in a multi-platform delivery service. To accomplish this, StreamGuys supports the specific protocols for each device: RTSP for Blackberry, Android, Windows and Symbian; RTMP for Flash; and HTTP for Apple devices.

The company can also support multi-bitrate streaming to Apple iOS devices (iPhone/iPod/iPad) and Flash Player 10.1. Both of these targets can continuously monitor network conditions to choose the most appropriate stream based on available bandwidth. Additional redundancy for Apple iOS devices is provided through audio-only versions of video streams in compliance with the Apple iOS app store requirement of a 64kbps fallback stream.

StreamGuys also has a wealth of experience working with broadcasters at the encoding point, offering advice on parameters such as codec choice and video frame size to provide the best possible source signal. Furthermore, the company offers a valuable metrics service to track usage of mobile-specific streams per device. The StreamGuys SGMon concurrency monitoring and SGReports log processing services allow broadcasters and service providers to view separate graphical statistics on the number of concurrent listeners using Android, Apple, Blackberry and other mobile devices.

Speaker added that the company stays ahead of the curve on technical requirements and best-practice techniques to better support broadcasters and service providers streaming to smart phones and mobile devices. He believes that the ability to “repackage” single H.264 video sources into specific protocols to natively support such devices, along with AAC/HE-AAC audio sources, gives broadcasters and service providers a strong service offering with a potential return on investment.

“The goal for these broadcasters is to provide a high-quality experience for mobile audiences while controlling bandwidth costs, with the potential to eventually monetize at least a portion of these streams,” said Speaker. “StreamGuys is best equipped to help broadcasters anticipate and adapt to the rapid changes in the streaming media world through a knowledgeable staff, scalable technology and flexible service, in addition to providing native support for mobile platforms.”

About StreamGuys, Inc.

In business since 2000, StreamGuys, Inc. offers a variety of streaming media solutions and tools enabling superior quality delivery and monetization of digital media. Through devout dedication to improving the customer experience, StreamGuys has enjoyed continued success across all sectors of Internet broadcasting. Headquartered in Northern California, they currently serve a base of more than 500 clients worldwide, including such companies as Cisco, CIA, CNET, NASA, New Balance and broadcasters such as WNYC, KQED, WXPN and Clear Channel. Visit www.streamguys.com for more information on its products and services.

