HARMAN’s AKG DMS70 Digital Wireless Microphone System Launches In Europe At Musikmesse

FRANKFURT, Germany – Highlighting the latest in digital wireless capabilities, HARMAN’s AKG DMS70 – a true uncompressed digital wireless system – makes its European debut at Musikmesse 2012. The DMS70 operates with 24bit 48 kHz transmission in the 2.4GHz ISM band, a worldwide license-free frequency range, to ensure top-quality audio for every customer.

“HARMAN’s AKG DMS70 system offers exceptional studio-quality sound thanks to its uncompressed digital audio transmission capability,” said Thomas Umbauer, Product Manager, AKG. “The DMS70 is designed for the most exacting applications where the highest level of wireless audio performance is required. It is especially recommended for guitar and bass because of its ideal frequency response between 20 Hz to 20 kHz.”

DMS70 is ideal for live sound, club sound, conferences, seminars and school and universities – whenever quick and easy setup up is required. The entire DMS70 package includes: AKG’s DSR70 Quattro or DSR70 Dual Receiver, DPT70 Digital Pocket Transmitter and DHT70 Digital Handheld Transmitter, available with patented D5 acoustics or DHT70 Perception with standard supercardioid capsule. The DSR70 Quattro includes a rack mount kit, power supply and other accessories. DMS70 systems are fully compatible – able to be customized and combined for any customer’s needs.

All DMS70 devices are available separately or in the following prepared packages: The Vocal Set, Instrumental Set and the mixed version of Vocal/Instrumental Set . The Quattro sets include two digital transmitters and the Dual sets, one digital transmitter.

All DMS70 devices feature bidirectional communication between the transmitter and receiver. The dynamic frequency selection provides “intelligent” operation in the crowded 2,4 GHz band, enabled by digital diversity from receiver and transmitter side. Its easy setup functions make the system simple to use, even for less experienced operators, while the AES 128-bit encryption ensures secure 2-way wireless communication.

The DSR70 Quattro receiver can work with up to four channels of audio in parallel, which can be mixed down directly to its balanced XLR sum output. The DHT70 mic employs AKG’s patented dynamic D5 capsule to deliver outstanding sound quality with less feedback and handling noise.

Based on the bidirectional communication DMS70 offers a number of additional new and unique features, including power off from receiver side for all connected transmitters, battery status monitoring, adjustable mic/guitar input level (DPT70), high/low level gain switch (DHT70) and more.

